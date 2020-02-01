LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking the public's help identifying the people in the photo in connection with a recent retail theft.

Officers said the theft occurred Thursday at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, located at 2547 E. Market St.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer by email at john.lawton@Springettsbury.com.

