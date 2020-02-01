LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Red Lion woman is charged with three felonies after state police said she used her boyfriend’s credit cards to make more than $8,000 in purchases without his permission.

Kathi Beth McDaniel, 51, is charged with identity theft, theft by deception and access device fraud, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking, according to online court documents.

She was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird and released on nonmonetary bail.

State police said in a news release the alleged thefts took place Nov. 1 at a house on Country Club Road, with the total credit card charges being $8,338.

The victim was a 64-year-old Red Lion man, police said..

