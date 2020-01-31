Maurice Credle (Photo: Submitted)

A Maryland man is facing charges for his involvement in separate disturbances on back-to-back days in January at a hotel in Hopewell Township and at the state police barracks in Loganville.

According to a news release, state police responded to a report of a disorderly man in the lobby of the Hampton Inn at 1000 Far Hills Drive on Jan. 23.

Maurice Credle was found to be in possession of marijuana and he was arrested, police said.

The following day, on Jan. 24, state police said Credle was at their Loganville barracks, located at 101 N. Main St., to be fingerprinted.

After the process was completed, state police said Credle "refused to leave our barracks after being given several (opportunities) to leave."

He was arrested for trespassing, police said.

Credle, 50, of Edgewood, Maryland, is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and a summary count of disorderly conduct as a result of the hotel disturbance, according to online court documents.

He has a preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Feb. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Manifold.

In the second case, Credle is charged with a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass at the state police barracks and faces a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.

Credle is in the York County Prison on $1,500 bail, according to online court records.

