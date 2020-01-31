Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Three homicides in a five-day span this week — including the death of a York County man — has Harrisburg off to deadly start to the new year.

The city has four homicides overall in 2020, its most in the month of January in at least 10 years, according to PennLive.com.

That total represents nearly one-third of the 14 homicides recorded in the city in 2019. The city has also had four nonfatal shootings this month.

No arrests have been made in any of the homicide cases.

As a comparison, York County matched its 10-year high in 2019 with 16 homicides.

The latest Harrisburg homicide victim, Jason Hill, 21, died of multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. He graduated in 2017 from John Harris High School, where he was homecoming king and class president, PennLive.com reported.

On Saturday, a York County man died of multiple gunshot wounds in Harrisburg. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick ruled the death of Alrahman Williams, 34, a homicide. He was shot in the 600 block of Benton Street.

