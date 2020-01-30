Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: John A. Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

A York County man who was fatally shot last weekend in Harrisburg died of multiple gunshot wounds, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said.

Hetrick ruled the death of Alrahman Williams, 34, a homicide.

Harrisburg Police had not made an arrest in the case as of Thursday.

Hetrick said in a news release Williams was shot Saturday, Jan. 25, in the 600 block of Benton Street in Harrisburg.

Police said the incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Officers said they found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds and he later died from his injuries.

There had been three shootings in a five-day span in Harrisburg, according to multiple reports.

