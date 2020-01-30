York County man died of multiple gunshot wounds in Harrisburg homicide, coroner says
A York County man who was fatally shot last weekend in Harrisburg died of multiple gunshot wounds, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said.
Hetrick ruled the death of Alrahman Williams, 34, a homicide.
Harrisburg Police had not made an arrest in the case as of Thursday.
Hetrick said in a news release Williams was shot Saturday, Jan. 25, in the 600 block of Benton Street in Harrisburg.
Police said the incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Officers said they found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds and he later died from his injuries.
There had been three shootings in a five-day span in Harrisburg, according to multiple reports.
