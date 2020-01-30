Eric Baron Justin Eichler (Photo: Courtesy photo)

A York City man who is accused of robbing the First National Bank Bank in Springettsbury Township Wednesday morning has been charged with five felonies, police said.

Eric Baron Justin Eichler, 37, of the first block of North State Street, is charged with three counts of robbery and one each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property, according to online documents.

Eichler is in the York County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. March 3 before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

According to a criminal complaint, Eichler entered the bank at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Mount Zion Road.

First National Bank employees told Springettsbury Township Police that Eichler approached a teller and told her he had a gun.

He demanded money, received $2,874 from the teller and left the bank on foot, police said.

Police said they found Eichler hiding in a ditch behind Meadowbrook Village with the money in his pocket.

Eichler admitted he was the one who robbed the bank, police said.

