Police arrest man accused of robbing First National Bank in Springetts
Springettsbury Township Police have arrested a man who is accused of robbing the First National Bank Bank Wednesday morning,
Police said in a news release the unidentified man is facing charges of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.
More: Six facing trial for York City homicide in 3rd Base parking lot
More: Police: Intoxicated Dover Twp. woman pulled knife on fiance
Officers said they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Mount Zion Road.
First National Bank employees told police the man approached a teller and told her he had a gun.
The suspect demanded money, received it and left the bank on foot, police said. The man was found a short time later hiding behind Meadowbrook Village.
Police said the man was taken into custody without incident and taken to Central Booking for processing.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments