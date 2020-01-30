LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Springettsbury Township Police have arrested a man who is accused of robbing the First National Bank Bank Wednesday morning,

Police said in a news release the unidentified man is facing charges of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

Officers said they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Mount Zion Road.

First National Bank employees told police the man approached a teller and told her he had a gun.

The suspect demanded money, received it and left the bank on foot, police said. The man was found a short time later hiding behind Meadowbrook Village.

Police said the man was taken into custody without incident and taken to Central Booking for processing.

