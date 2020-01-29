Mykel Salinas, 25, is in the York County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $25,000 bail. (Photo: York County Prison)

A Dover Township woman is alleged to have been highly intoxicated while threatening her fiance with a kitchen knife Monday in the presence of their 13-month-old daughter, police said.

Mykel Salinas, 25, is in the York County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $25,000 bail. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a felony, terroristic threats and simple assault, both misdemeanors, and two summary counts of harassment.

Salinas has a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 10 before Magisterial District Judge David C. Eshbach.

More: Jurors clear York City pot dealer of murder, but convict him of manslaughter

More: Chris Doleman, former York High star, Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at age 58

According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Leber told Northern York County Regional Police he arrived at their home in the 3200 block of Oakland Road at 6:47 p.m. Monday and found Salinas, his fiancée, highly intoxicated. He said she was supposed to be watching their daughter.

Leber said an argument ensued and Salinas pulled out a kitchen knife, slammed it on the table and said, "Tonight isn't going well for one of us."

Leber said he fought with Salinas and was able to take the knife away. He said he grabbed all the other kitchen knives in the house and threw them outside, the complaint said.

As he attempted to leave the house with their daughter, Leber said Salinas tossed a partially full 16-ounce beer at him while he was holding the child. He said the beer hit him in chest and spilled onto him and his daughter.

Leber said Salinas also tried to hit him in the head while he was on the front porch, but said he moved and their daughter was struck in the area of the right eye, police said.

Leber said he left with his daughter and went to his grandmother's house across the street and called police.

Salinas was still inside the house when officers arrived and police smelled alcohol on her breath, according to the complaint. Police said she staggered as she walked and was uncooperative with police, the complaint said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/29/police-intoxicated-dover-twp-woman-pulled-knife-fiance/4607724002/