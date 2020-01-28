LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A York man was fatally shot Saturday in Harrisburg, authorities said Monday.

The man was identified as Alrahman Williams, 34, PennLive.com reported.

More: Police: Owner of York-area elder-care nonprofit embezzled more than $700K; son charged too

More: Jurors clear York City pot dealer of murder, but convict him of manslaughter

Police were called to the 600 block of Benton Street about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, after residents reported hearing gunshots. Police found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds, and he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

To read the complete PennLive.com story, click here.

