Michael Hudson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man strangled his girlfriend and tried to kill his 7-pound dog on Sunday, York City Police said.

Michael Hudson, 42, is charged with strangulation, a felony. He's also charged with simple assault, cruelty to animals and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

Police responded to the incident about 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 26 in the 100 block of East College Place. Hudson was allegedly drinking and doing drugs when he assaulted his girlfriend, police said.

He sat on top of her so she couldn't get up from their bed and began to choke her. There were visible scratch marks and red markings on the victim's neck, police said.

After, Hudson allegedly went downstairs and began to choke their 7-pound Yorkie named Pepper, "so that it couldn't breath in an attempt to kill the dog," charging documents allege.

Officers attempted to arrest Hudson, who refused by putting his arms away toward the center of his body. He continued to resist when he was taken the ground, but he was eventually placed in cuffs, according to police.

Hudson is at York County Prison and was unable to post bail. His bail is set to $5,000.

His preliminary hearing is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 with District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/28/police-york-city-man-choked-girlfriend-7-pound-yorkie/4595851002/