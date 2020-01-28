LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Southern Regional Police are trying to identify a man and woman from photos in connection to recent separate retail thefts at the Giant store in Shrewsbury.

Officers said in a Facebook post Sunday one theft was in excess of $1,300 and the other in excess of $1,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-235-3944.

