Southern Regional Police are trying to identify a man and woman from photos in connection to recent separate retail thefts at the Giant store in Shrewsbury.

Officers said in a Facebook post Sunday one theft was in excess of $1,300 and the other in excess of $1,500.

Southern Regional Police are trying to identify a male and female from photos in connection to separate retail thefts at the Giant store in Shrewsbury.. (Photo: Darryl L. Smuck II)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-235-3944.

