Police trying to identify two people in separate retail thefts at Giant in Shrewsbury
Southern Regional Police are trying to identify a man and woman from photos in connection to recent separate retail thefts at the Giant store in Shrewsbury.
Officers said in a Facebook post Sunday one theft was in excess of $1,300 and the other in excess of $1,500.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-235-3944.
