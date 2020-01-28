Matthew Lee Kinard, known as "Ghost" (Photo: Submitted)

A North York felon known as "Ghost" was holding a shotgun in one hand and a pistol in the other when he shot a house guest in the chest in November, according to police allegations.

It took investigators about two months to track down and arrest Matthew Lee Kinard because he was using a fake name, had fake identification and was staying at area motels, Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash said.

He was captured without incident Friday, Jan. 24, after police pulled him over in Newberry Township, according to the chief.

"We were able to take him into custody based on information provided to us by an anonymous witness," Lash said.

That witness tipped police to the fact that Kinard was staying at the Scottish Inn along Interstate 83 in Fairview Township, after which police conducted surveillance there and busted Kinard after the man left the motel and drove off, charging documents state.

Detectives conducted searches of Kinard's home at 113 E. Sixth Ave., first floor, as well as a York-area storage locker he rented, seizing methamphetamine, MDMA (known as molly), guns, surveillance camera footage, brass knuckles and other items, according to documents.

Kinard, 38, is now in York County Prison, charged with the felonies of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and four counts of being a felon in illegal possession of firearms. He also is charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to court records.

He was denied bail.

Court records reveal Kinard has pleaded guilty to felonies in six separate York County court cases going back to 1999 — the year he turned 18. His felonies include three robberies, drug-dealing, forgery and access device fraud. He also has misdemeanor convictions, including for simple assault.

The shooting: According to charging documents, Christopher "Norman" Oerman, 37, of the York area, was at Kinard's house about 1 a.m. Nov. 26. Also there were Kinard and two women.

Oerman and Kinard argued about something, according to Lash, but it's not clear what caused the disagreement.

Oerman told the woman who had accompanied him to leave the home, which she did, police said.

That's when Kinard shot Oerman in the chest, near his heart, charging documents allege. His wound was life-threatening but he has recovered, according to Lash.

An informant told police that some people, including Oerman, are terrified of Kinard and are reluctant to give investigators information about him, police said.

But after his capture, Kinard confessed that he shot Oerman in the kitchen while holding a 12-gauge shotgun in one hand and a pistol in the other, charging documents allege.

Kinard told officers he walked Oerman to the kitchen and that when Oerman turned to face him, the "pistol he was holding went off," documents state.

What pistol? Kinard said he doesn't know what happened to the pistol after the shooting and wouldn't say how he obtained it, according to police.

State and federal law forbids felons such as Kinard from owning or even handling firearms.

When he was arrested, Kinard was carrying in his wallet a Pennsylvania state identification card in the name of Erik Jacobs, police said.

Kinard used the name of Erik Jacobs when he rented the motel room at Scottish Inn, according to police.

It is unclear if Kinard has retained an attorney.

