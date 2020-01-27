James P. Quillen Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A Spring Grove man threatened to kill his two sons and father after resisting arrest, Northern York County Regional Police said.

James Quillen Jr., 49, is charged with two counts of simple assault, four counts of terroristic threats, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors. He's also charged with two counts of summary harassment.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Gardner Road about 6 p.m,. Saturday, Jan. 25, for a report of someone there who was out of control, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived, they found Quillen being held on the ground by his two sons, ages 12 and 15, charging documents state.

Quillen, who appeared intoxicated, resisted arrest and tried to punch one of his sons, police said.

After Quillen was handcuffed, he said, "I will kill all of you, every f— single one of you. I will put a bullet in your head," charging documents allege.

One of Quillen's sons later told police Quillen started to pull his hair and punch him in the head while doing math homework, according to police.

Quillen is in York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 with District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.

