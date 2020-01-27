Richard Van Egmond (Photo: Submitted)

A 72-year-old retired sheriff's deputy has admitted to using his vehicle to hit a York Expo Center security officer in 2018.

Richard Van Egmond of Bolton, Mississippi, pleaded guilty in York County Court on Monday, Jan. 27, to the second-degree misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

In exchange for his plea, felony charges of aggravated assault and causing an accident involving death or personal injury were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for May 26 before presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness.

Defense attorney Chris Ferro declined comment until after his client is sentenced.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Expo Center on April 21, 2018, West Manchester Township Police have said. The Train Collectors Association was having its spring meet there at the time.

Charging documents allege that the security officer asked Van Egmond to move his truck, which had a trailer and was parked in a fire lane near the west side of Memorial Hall.

Argumentative: He became argumentative, police said, and he refused to move his vehicle or give the officer his name.

The officer went into the building and contacted the event coordinator, and the two went back outside, according to police.

The officer stood in front of the vehicle while the event coordinator stood to the left of her, and Van Egmond started revving his engine a few times, court documents state.

He turned his wheels to the right, put the vehicle in drive, lunged forward and struck the officer, police said. The truck then proceeded forward to the end of the lane, turned right, then headed north before Expo Center security were able to stop him, police said.

After she was struck, the security officer complained of severe pain to her lower back and she was taken to York Hospital by ambulance, court documents state.

Two people told officers they witnessed Van Egmond giving the woman a hard time, then running into her, police have said.

