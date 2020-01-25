LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Springettsbury Township Police are trying to identify the person in the photo in reference to a retail theft that occurred Thursday at the Best Buy in York Town Center.

The store is located in the 2800 block of Concord Road.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to contact police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at brandon.hernandez@Springettsbury.com. 

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
