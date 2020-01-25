Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Maryland woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing bottles and objects from one vehicle at another in November on southbound Interstate 83 in York County, state police said.

State police said in a news release Saturday troopers were dispatched at 11:32 p.m. on Nov. 30 after receiving a report of propulsion of missiles with intent near mile marker 18, which is the Mount Rose Avenue exit in Springettsbury Township.

However, the report also states the incident happened in Springfield Township.

Troopers at the York station said Tracy Shand, 44, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested as a result of the incident and is facing summary harassment charges.

No charges had been filed against Shand as of Saturday morning, according to online court documents.

State police state the victim is a 22-year-old man from Duncannon, Perry County.

