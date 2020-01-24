Joseph "Sloth" Shai'Dann Mehaffie Sr. (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man wanted after police said he forced another man to withdraw $1,000 from an ATM at gunpoint in October to settle a drug debt has been arrested, authorities said..

Joseph "Sloth" Shai'Dann Mehaffie Sr., 26, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to York City Police.

Mehaffie faces charges of robbery and trespassing, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor offenses of making terroristic threats and simple assault, in the Oct. 3 incident.

On Thursday, he was charged with receiving stolen property and theft by deception, both felonies, in an unrelated incident Dec. 29 in Hanover, according to online court documents.

Mehaffie has a preliminary hearing on the October charges at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

No hearing date has been set in the December case before Magisterial District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

According to court documents, Mehaffie was outside the victim's home in the 300 block of East King Street about 1 a.m. on Oct. 3.

He pistol-whipped the man in the face, then hit and kicked him. Mehaffie pointed a gun at the man and demanded the $1,000 "drug debt," police said.

Mehaffie is alleged to have threatened to kill the man if he didn't pay, court documents said.

York City Police filed charges Oct. 31 against Mehaffie and issued a warrant for his arrest.

