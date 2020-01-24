The suspect was driving a black Saturn SUV that could have minor damage to the rear of the vehicle, police said. (Photo: Submitted)

Northern York County Regional Police are trying to identify a man who was driving a black SUV that was involved in a recent hit-and-run accident in the Rutter’s parking lot in Manchester Township.

Officers said the man backed into another vehicle on Friday, Jan. 17, then stopped and spoke to the victim.

When the suspect returned to his vehicle to retrieve his information, he left the scene, police said.

The suspect has a medium build with brown hair, police said. (Photo: Submitted)

The suspect has a medium build with brown hair. He was driving a Saturn SUV that may have minor damage to the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or the suspect through the surveillance photos provided is asked to contact police at 717-292-3647.

