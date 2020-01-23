Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

No one was hurt when someone fired multiple bullets into a Spring Garden Township home this week, police said.

It happened at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at a home in the 400 block of Devon Road, according to township police.

Responding officers determined there were no injuries, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851, or call 911.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/23/police-multiple-bullets-fired-spring-garden-twp-home/4557918002/