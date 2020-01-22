Shazmir Martino (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is back in county prison about two years after prosecutors gave him a significant break for killing two friends and badly injuring a third when he crashed into a garage during a high-speed police chase in 2015.

Shazmir Martino is now accused, among other things, of stepping on his girlfriend's stomach while she was 16 weeks pregnant with his child, according to charging documents.

As he did in 2015, Martino allegedly fled from arresting York City police officers, although this time on foot, according to charging documents.

Police said he barged into the home of a woman he didn't know in a failed effort to get away.

Martino, 23, of the 200 block of West Cottage Place, remains in York County Prison on a total of $50,000 bail and on a probation-violation detainer issued by his York County probation officer for allegedly violating probation in his fatal-crash case, according to court records.

The allegations: According to charging documents filed by York City Police, Martino locked girlfriend Madalyn Holloway out of her home the afternoon of Jan. 3, forcing her to call her landlord, who had to respond and unlock the door.

As she tried to walk into their apartment, Martino met her in the hallway and they started to argue, police said.

Martino then punched Holloway in the face, documents allege.

While she was on the floor of the hallway, Martino stepped on her stomach as he walked out, according to police, who said she was 16 weeks pregnant with Martino's child at the time.

Martino then slashed the front and rear passenger tires of Holloway's car, police said. He also took her iPhone, documents state.

In that case, Martino is charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of simple assault and the summary offenses of harassment and criminal mischief.

Five days later, on Jan. 8, city officers returned to the apartment with an arrest warrant for Martino, police said.

Fled on rooftops: Martino fled from police from a third-floor window of his apartment and ran across porch roofs, charging documents state.

Officers gave chase and eventually found him hiding on a back porch in the 600 block of Manor Street, but Martino took off again, checking the back doors of homes for one that was unlocked, according to police.

A resident later told police she heard banging on the back door, thought it was her husband and unlocked the door, at which point Martino forced his way inside, charging documents allege.

Officers captured Martino at the woman's front door, trying to unlock it so he could keep running, according to police.

In that case, Martino is charged with the third-degree felony of criminal trespass as well as third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Double-fatal crash: Martino was driving a Buick LeSabre about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2015, and was fleeing from police at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a garage, which collapsed onto the car.

Killed were cousins Brandon Moultrey, 22, and Elijah Moultrey, 19, both of York City.

A third passenger, then-17-year-old Brandon Smallwood, was thrown during the crash and suffered numerous serious injuries, according to state police.

Prior to the pursuit, the four friends assaulted a young man on the grounds of York Suburban High School, beating him into unconsciousness, court documents state.

They fled, but Spring Garden Township police officers who had been called to the scene spotted them and gave chase, documents state.

Officers tried to pull over the Buick in the area of Hollywood Drive and Hill Street, but it took off, passing other northbound vehicles as it fled, according to documents.

'Flying through the air': The Buick was still accelerating as it crossed the railroad tracks on Hill Street, then slid through the intersection of Third Avenue and Harrison Street, police said.

Officers reported the Buick "appeared to be flying through the air sideways" as it crashed into the garage, documents state.

Using the Buick's event-data recorder, police determined the Buick had been going 83 mph in a 25 mph zone just five seconds before the crash.

That speed was too fast for a curve Martino was trying to negotiate, and the Buick side-slipped, struck a curb with its right tires and flipped, police said.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts of third-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault against Martino after he pleaded no contest to two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or eluding police and three counts of causing a crash while driving without a license.

He was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison.

