West Manchester Township Police are seeking to identify this man. (Photo: West Manchester Township Police)

West Manchester Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man from a surveillance photo in connection to a recent retail theft.

Police said the alleged theft occurred Monday, Jan. 20, at the Target store in the 2200 block of York Crossing Drive.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the man is asked to contact Officer Michael Jordan at 717-792-9514 or mjordan@wmtwp.com.

