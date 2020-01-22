Lonnie D. Clark, (Photo: Submitted)

A Fairview Township man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Tuesday after she asked to watch something other than the president's impeachment on television in their hotel room.

Lonnie D. Clark, 53, was arraigned Wednesday morning and is charged with a felony court of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment.

He posted $5,000 unsecured bail and faces a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing on Feb. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross.

According to a criminal complaint, Fairview Township Police responded to a reported domestic incident at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Scottish Inns.

The victim told police Clark had been drinking most of the day and got angry while watching the impeachment hearing.

When the woman told Clark she didn’t care about the proceedings and preferred to watch something else, she said he started to call her names, according to the complaint.

While sitting on Clark’s lap, the victim said he began to choke her with two hands and pushed her several times. Police said Clark also grabbed the woman around the neck and punched her, the complaint said.

