Man accused of groping sleeping passenger on train in Lancaster County
A State College man is accused of groping a sleeping passenger on a train during an Amtrak ride in Lancaster County in October, officials said.
According to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Edward M. Robert, 56, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 17, on counts of indecent assault and delaying train operations, both misdemeanors, and a summary charge of harassment.
Amtrak police charged Robert after an Oct. 13 incident in which he allegedly put his hands down the pants of a man sitting next to him while he was sleeping on the train.
The victim woke up, confronted Robert and reported the assault, police said.
The incident caused a 12-minute delay to the passenger train schedule.
