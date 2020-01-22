LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A State College man is accused of groping a sleeping passenger on a train during an Amtrak ride in Lancaster County in October, officials said.

According to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Edward M. Robert, 56, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 17, on counts of indecent assault and delaying train operations, both misdemeanors, and a summary charge of harassment.

Amtrak police charged Robert after an Oct. 13 incident in which he allegedly put his hands down the pants of a man sitting next to him while he was sleeping on the train.

The victim woke up, confronted Robert and reported the assault, police said.

The incident caused a 12-minute delay to the passenger train schedule.

