. (Photo: York Dispatch)

Shawn Abner, a Mechanicsburg native who was the No. 1 overall in the 1984 Major League Baseball draft, was sentenced to 4½ to 23 months in prison Tuesday in Cumberland County for abandoning his 14-year-old dog and allowing it to die.

Abner, 53, pleaded guilty two months ago to a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, PennLive.com reported. He already has served 110 days of his sentence.

More: York City Police: Man arrested on gun, drug charges during probation visit

More: Two plead no contest in shooting of 12-year-old York City boy

In August 2019, a neighbor found the badly decaying Husky at Abner’s Hampden Township home, leading to his arrest. Abner was out of town at the time, the report said.

To read the full story from PennLive.com, click here.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/22/former-no-1-overall-mlb-pick-cumberland-county-sentenced-prison-dogs-death/4539715002/