Anthony Gotwalt (Photo: York City Police)

A York City man was arrested on gun and drug charges during an unannounced probation sweep earlier this month.

York City Police said drugs, ammunition and a .22-caliber firearm with obliterated serial numbers were found during a probation search Jan. 16 at the home of Anthony Gotwalt, 19.

The arrest was made as part of “Operation Night Light," which was conducted in concert with the York County Probation Office.

Gotwalt, who is in the York County Prison on $5,000 bail, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, altering or removing the identification from a gun and possession with intent to deliver, all felonies. He also faces one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

