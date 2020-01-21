York City Police said they took Andrew Martinez, 32, into custody Friday, Jan. 17, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. (Photo: York City Police)

A York City man has been arrested on a felony strangulation charge as a result of a domestic incident with his girlfriend in November.

City police said they took Andrew Martinez, 32, into custody Friday, Jan. 17, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Martinez also was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment.

He is in the York County Prison on $5,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

York City Police said in a news release they responded to a call Nov. 11 at a house in the 200 block of East Princess Street for a domestic dispute.

Officers said the victim told them she and Martinez got into an argument and he pushed her onto the couch, got on top of her and choked her.

Police said the Martinez also threatened to kill the woman, who had visible injuries on her arm and neck.

York City Police said Martinez has two other bench warrants and three summary warrants.

