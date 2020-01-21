Buy Photo , (Photo: The York DIspatch)

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday night in Cross Roads.

According to a news release, troopers first were dispatched to a house in East Hopewell Township for a reported domestic dispute about 11 p.m.

Troopers said Clifton Allen Blevins, 30, had been at the house but fled in a black Dodge Dart.

State police were advised that Blevins was intoxicated and had gone to his home in the 5900 block of Holly Tree Court in Cross Roads. He allegedly had a gun and was threatening to hurt himself.

State police said when they came into contact with Blevins, he raised his gun and pointed it toward the troopers, who were in full uniform and identified themselves.

One of the troopers shot Blevins, striking him multiple times, state police said in the release.

Troopers gave Blevins first aid, and he was taken to York Hospital for treatment. His condition could not be obtained from York Hospital on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21.

Blevins was charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault Tuesday and five misdemeanor charges, including one count of possessing an instrument of crime, two counts of simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

No preliminary hearing date has been scheduled, according to online documents.

State police said they conducted an investigation of the incident, which will be turned over to the York County District Attorney's Office for review upon completion.

