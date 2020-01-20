Police are looking for at least four people suspected of stealing about $10,000 in jewelry from Burning Bridge Antiques in Columbia.

The incident took place Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the antiques mall, located at 304 Walnut St. in Columbia, Lancaster County, borough police stated in a news release.

Police said at least four people were involved in the theft.

"One of the suspects ... was seen on security cameras removing the lock on the display case while the other suspects positioned themselves in various spots inside the store to alert him when someone approached," according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

