A man was injured in a shooting in York City on Saturday afternoon. 

York City Police responded to reports of the incident around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, in the 700 block of Chestnut Street in York City, according to a news release. 

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to York Hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234. Information can also be submitted by Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.

More information will be released Monday, Jan. 20, the release states.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

