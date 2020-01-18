LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A woman was cut in the hand during a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at the M&M Lounge in York City.

York City Officer Derek Hartman, the department’s spokesman, said the woman was taken to York Hospital for treatment and released.

“I don’t know that it was a ‘stabbing’ or more than she was cut,” Hartman said Saturday, “And I’m not sure what was used.”

Hartman said he believes police have a suspect, but he was uncertain if an arrest had yet been made as of 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18.

The spokesman said the incident occurred at 1:48 a.m. Saturday at the M&M Lounge, 530 Maryland Ave., but it's unclear if it happened inside or outside.

