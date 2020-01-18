Seabstion John Gentile (Photo: York County Prison)

A Dauphin County man is accused of entering unlocked vehicles in Fairview Township last month and stealing items, including a handgun and ammunition, and then attempting to sell them, police said.

Sebastion John Gentile, 32, of Steelton, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

He is in the York County Prison on $50,000 bail and faces a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross.

More: Police: Dover Twp. man accused of sexually assaulting girl over four-year period

More: Police: Drunken Manchester Twp. mom dropped baby on floor

According to a criminal complaint, Gentile told Fairview Township Police he took multiple items from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Whiteford Drive on Dec. 29, including 200 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition and 50 rounds of 20-gauge ammunition.

Gentile also admitted to taking an 9mm handgun from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Siddonburg Road on Dec. 31, police said.

Officers said they responded to an ad posted by Gentile for an item that was stolen and took him into custody on Thursday, Jan. 16. Gentile had prior arrests for burglary convictions in Texas in 2005, the complaint said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/18/police-man-took-handgun-ammunition-unlocked-vehicles-fairview-twp/4499099002/