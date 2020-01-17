Do you know the driver of this black Mustang? (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police))

Northern York County Regional Police are seeking a driver who damaged several yards and a utility pole in Dover Township.

A black Ford Mustang apparently lost control in the 1000 block of Butler Road and went into several yards, causing damage, police said.

Police said the vehicle’s front end was damaged when it struck a utility pole.The property owner approached the vehicle, but the driver fled.

Police hope to identify the driver in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-292-3647,

