Do you recognize the suspect involved in vehicle thefts in Dover Township? (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police)

Northern York County Regional Police are trying to identify the person who broke into several vehicles in Dover Township.

Officers said the vehicles were broken into Sunday, Jan. 12.

One theft took place on Marlborough Road, where the victim had a Visa debit card stolen.

Police want to identify the person photographed attempting to use the stolen card at a local ATM. Anyone who can identify the person or who has information is asked to contact police at 717-292-3647.

