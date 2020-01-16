Michael Lynn Hinkle Jr. (Photo: York County Prison)

A York City man is facing four felony charges after a domestic incident involving his girlfriend in the presence of a young child Wednesday, York City Police said.

Michael Lynn Hinkle Jr., 24, was charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child, all felonies.

He also is charged with a one misdemeanor count each of strangulation and simple assault, and a one summary offense of harassment.

Hinkle was arraigned Wednesday and is in the York County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail. He faces a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Joel N. Tobula.

According to a criminal complaint, York City Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. in the 100 block of South Pershing Avenue.

After initially refusing to answer the door and let officers in, the victim opened the door and said of Hinkle: “Get him out of here. Arrest him. He hurt me.”

When officers entered the home, Hinkle ran into the bedroom. He slammed the door and told police, “If you take one more step to come back here, I’m gonna blast you,” the complaint said.

In a later interview, the victim identified Hinkle as her boyfriend and said he started to argue with her when she tried to leave the house.

The victim said Hinkle shoved her between the kitchen cabinets and choked her with his T-shirt. She said he also pulled her hair and verbally abused her and shoved a butane torch in her ear, the complaint said.

The woman said her young child was present throughout the incident.

A search yielded a loaded black semi-automatic pistol under the couch cushion. It was unsecured and within the child's reach, according to the complaint

Police said they also found a Ziploc-style bag containing 41 9 mm cartridges.

