Rosa Reyes Novoa (Photo: Submitted)

Police allege a Manchester Township woman dropped her baby on the floor after passing out drunk.

Rosa Reyes Novoa, 26, of the 2100 block of Teslin Drive, is charged with the third-degree felony version of child endangerment and remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

It is unclear if she has retained an attorney.

Charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police allege it happened about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in Reyes Novoa's home. She was arrested and arraigned that same night, records state.

Reyes Novoa and her husband, Manuel Lozano, had been at a party together Sunday night before returning home. Lozano didn't drink at the party, but Reyes Novoa did, according to charging documents.

Lozano went to sleep and started snoring, which awakened their 6-month-old son, so Reyes Novoa picked up the baby and started to soothe him, police said.

Sat on couch: She sat down on the living-room couch but passed out a few minutes later with her son on her shoulder, according to police.

The baby slipped from her shoulder and fell to the floor, but was unhurt, documents state.

The baby's cries roused Lozano, who ran out to the living room and realized what had happened, police said.

He and Reyes Novoa began arguing, which is why officers were initially dispatched to the home, documents state.

Officers spoke with Reyes Novoa at the scene, noting in charging documents that she was highly intoxicated and had trouble staying on topic and remembering details.

