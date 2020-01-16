Terry M. Lauer (Photo: York County Prison)

A Dover Township man is facing a felony child rape charge after police said he admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl over a four-year period.

Terry M. Lauer, 33, also is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a misdemeanor.

Lauer was arraigned Wednesday and is in the York County Prison on $150,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 30 before Magisterial District Judge David C. Eshbach.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Northern York County Regional Police said a woman came to their headquarters with her daughter to report a sexual assault.

The woman told police Lauer lived with them and was her boyfriend for seven years.

She said her daughter told her a few days earlier Lauer had been sexually molesting her since she was 8 years old, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman said the assaults continued until last week. She said she confronted Lauer with the accusations and he admitted to performing multiple sex acts with the girl, now 12, police said.

