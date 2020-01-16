The horses received treatment at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square and are recovering, the DA’s office said in a news release Thursday, Jan. 16. (Photo: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is seeking information on those responsible for dropping off two emaciated horses last weekend at the New Holland Stables.

The horses received treatment at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square and are recovering, the DA’s office said in a news release Thursday, Jan. 16.

The individuals involved are facing possible animal cruelty charges, officials said.

Anyone with information on those involved are asked to the Pennsylvania SPCA at 866-601-7722 or the DA’s office at 717-299-8100.

