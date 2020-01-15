Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Two teens facing charges after video shows 2-year-old boy vaping in western Pennsylvania
Ron Musselman, York Dispatch
Published 10:08 a.m. ET Jan. 15, 2020 | Updated 10:32 a.m. ET Jan. 15, 2020
Child endangerment charges are pending against two teenage girls who permitted a 2-year-old boy to use a vaping device while they were baby-sitting him last week in Westmoreland County, state police said.
A video of the boy using the device at a home in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County, was recorded Thursday, Jan. 9, and posted to Snapchat, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a news release.
