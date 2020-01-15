FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. A large government survey released Thursday, June 15, 2017, suggests the number of U.S. high school and middle school students using electronic cigarettes fell to 2.2 million last year, from 3 million the year before. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Photo: Nam Y. Huh / AP)

Child endangerment charges are pending against two teenage girls who permitted a 2-year-old boy to use a vaping device while they were baby-sitting him last week in Westmoreland County, state police said.

A video of the boy using the device at a home in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County, was recorded Thursday, Jan. 9, and posted to Snapchat, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a news release.

Greenfield said troopers received a Safe2Say tip Sunday regarding the incident.

Troopers said the device is believed to have contained nicotine, not THC, which is the compound in marijuana that gives individuals the high sensation.

The two suspects are 17 and 18, but they were not identified. The child and two girls are not related, police said.

