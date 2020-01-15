Jonathan Robert Vargas (Photo: Submitted)

A York Township man is free on bail, accused of throttling his girlfriend and assaulting police officers trying to arrest him.

Jonathan Robert Vargas, 32, of the 1900 block of Queenswood Drive, is charged with the felonies of aggravated assault and strangulation, according to court records.

He also is charged with counts of misdemeanor simple assault, with both the girlfriend and police named as victims, court records state, and summary counts of harassment. His bail is set at $10,000.

Charging documents filed by York Area Regional Police Officer Darius Mitchell state that he and Cpl. Daniel Miller were dispatched to Vargas' home about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, for a report of a domestic assault.

Once there, they discovered Vargas had a bleeding hand and then found his girlfriend, Elizabeth Daza, walking around their apartment complex, police said.

Daza told officers that Vargas came home intoxicated, walked into their bedroom, threw blankets on top of her and laid atop her so she couldn't move, charging documents state.

Vargas' mother came in the room and told her son to stop, at which point he let Daza get up but told her to leave the home, according to police.

When Daza went back into the bedroom to retrieve her coat, Vargas locked them both inside, threw Daza on the bed and again got on top of her, police said.

Vargas choked Daza's neck with one hand and held his hand over her mouth with the other, but let go when she bit his hand, charging documents allege.

Daza tried to flee their bedroom but Vargas grabbed her shirt, ripping it, police said.

Parents intervened: Vargas' parents heard the commotion and tried to get into the bedroom, according to police, who said they convinced Vargas to unlock the door by saying they would break it down otherwise.

Daza was then able to escape the bedroom, but Vargas grabbed her again while she was still in the apartment, poilce said. His mother got between them, which allowed Daza to flee the apartment, documents state.

When Mitchell and another officer tried to take Vargas into custody, he resisted arrest, police allege.

During the struggle, he fell onto a kitchen table, after which the officers put Vargas against a wall and warned him that they would shock him with a Taser if he continued to resist arrest, documents state.

Vargas continued to resist arrest and Mitchell used his Taser on the man, but it had no effect, police said.

After tasing Vargas a second time, the officers took him into custody, police said.

It's unclear whether Vargas has retained an attorney.

