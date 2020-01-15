Story Highlights To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine toll-free at 800-932-0313.

. (Photo: York Dispatch)

A West Manchester Township woman allowed her two young sons' teeth to decay and blacken to the point where it became a crime, according to court documents.

Alexis Desiray Mong, 25, of the 2300 block of Catherine Street, remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail, charged with two counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. Unsecured bail means she didn't have to post any money but could forfeit that amount if she misses court proceedings.

She was arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 14, by District Judge Keith Albright, who scheduled her preliminary hearing for Feb. 24, court records state.

Her defense attorney, Bill Graff, declined immediate comment on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Court documents don't indicate whether Mong still has custody of her two 4-year-old boys, but documents do indicate that the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families is actively involved with the family and communicating with police.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

As of Dec. 2, one of the boys had 11 cavities that required nine crowns and two extractions, while the other boy had 14 cavities, eight crowns, one filling and six extractions, charging documents allege.

West Manchester Township Police began investigating Mong after receiving a tip on Dec. 10 from ChildLine that she was neglecting her sons' dental care since 2018.

ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program that accepts information and referrals for child abuse then alerts the appropriate police department quickly, according to its website.

Two years: Detective Robert Davenport viewed photographs of the boys' teeth that were provided by CYF, according to documents, which state Mong ignored the boys' dental needs for two years.

"I observed significant discoloration and damage to both of the children's teeth," he wrote in charging documents, and he noted that both boys had teeth that had turned black and deteriorated.

Both boys required dental surgery, but Mong never took them to have it, documents allege.

Mong maintains she didn't deal with her sons' dental needs because she had no transportation to do so and because medical issues required a doctor to sign off on the surgeries beforehand, according to charging documents.

It was CYF caseworkers who ended up taking both boys to the dentist, police said.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine toll-free at 800-932-0313. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Pennsylvania's ChildLine website.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/15/lack-dental-care-west-york-area-boys-leads-charges-mother/4480839002/