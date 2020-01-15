Chief: Whoever did this to Carroll Township park will face charges
The soccer fields at the Chestnut Park complex in Carroll Township were vandalized over the weekend, and township police want the public’s help in identifying those involved.
Carroll Township Police Chief Thomas Wargo said some of the fields at the complex were damaged by tire tracks, and a few soccer goals were knocked over.
He said police first investigated the damage Sunday, Jan. 12, after receiving a report.
Wargo said he did not have an estimated cost to repair the damage, but said the individuals would face charges if they are identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Carroll Township Police at 717-432-3317.
