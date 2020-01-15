Buy Photo Royer's Flowers employee Woody Felty clears the walkway at the shop on Route 30 in York during a snow shower Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Snow fell throughout York County most of the afternoon. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The turbulent weather pattern is continuing this week in York County.

After a high of 52 degrees Wednesday, a cold front will move in Thursday morning, followed by strong winds.

And come Saturday, up to 3 inches of snow could fall in the York area, then change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Lambert.

"It's going to be a wild couple of days for the weather," Lambert said Wednesday, Jan.15.

He said on Thursday, Jan.16, winds gusts in the afternoon could "exceed 40 mph." He said it's possible the State College-based weather service would issue a wind advisory.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Lambert said snow is expected to be steady from mid- to late morning in the York area.

"Between an 1½ to 3 inches is what we are are anticipating," Lambert said. "There's a 20% chance we could get up to 4 inches.

"But the snow will likely change over to sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. And it may warm up enough by Saturday evening — in the upper 30s — that it will change over to all rain."

AccuWeather, which is also based in State College, has a slightly different forecast for Saturday.

"The track of the storm is what is making the forecast so tricky because of how far north the warm weather may push," meteorologist Maura Kelly said Wednesday.

AccuWeather is calling for up to 2 inches of snow Saturday before the snow changes over to sleet and rain.

Kelly said the rain will end Saturday night.

