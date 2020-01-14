Buy Photo lottery (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Another $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket has been sold in York County.

The winning ticket for the $1 million Cash Blowout game was sold at Weis Markets in the 2000 block of Springwood Road in York Township, lottery officials said in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

More: Two $1M lottery tickets sold in York County. Where did you buy yours?

More: York County food inspections: Red Lion restaurant has 19 findings

The grocery store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date.

Two of four winning $1 million lottery tickets in Pennsylvania’s New Year’s Millionaire drawing for the Jan. 4 drawing were sold in York County.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/14/york-twp-grocery-store-sells-1-million-scratch-off-pa-lottery-ticket/4466622002/