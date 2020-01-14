Lillian Muldrow is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. (Photo: West Manchester Township Police Department)

A York City woman is facing one felony count each of aggravated assault and simple assault after attacking a man with a knife during a domestic dispute at his West Manchester Township home in November, police said.

Lillian Muldrow, 24, of the 300 block of West Cottage Place, is in York County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $10,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing was continued Dec. 13 and has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Keith L. Albright.

According to a criminal complaint, the West Manchester Township Police Department responded to a domestic assault at 11:23 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 1000 block of West Locust Street.

The victim said he and Muldrow have a child together, police said.

He said she came in the back door of his house, started a verbal argument and began throwing items around while he was watching a movie

The man said Muldrow was demanding $300 and he denied her. After he retreated to his second-floor bedroom, he said she followed him, according to the complaint.

The altercation eventually turned physical and the victim said Muldrow began to grab him. He said she left multiple scratches on his face and she ripped his shirt.

The man said Muldrow continued to demand the money and began to look through his dresser drawer, where a large knife was located, the complaint said.

Muldrow retrieved the knife and swung at it the victim, causing a small cut on his forearm. Muldrow eventually dropped the knife and left the house after the victim told her was going to notify police.

