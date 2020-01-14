. (Photo: York Dispatch)

A Fairview Township man is facing charges involving drug delivery resulting in death after his neighbor overdosed in 2018, police said.

Mark Douglas Troup Jr., 48, of the 100 block of Meadowbrook Road, also is facing three other felony counts: delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a computer and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to the office of Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross, no arraignment date has been set for Troup.

In a criminal complaint filed Monday, Jan. 13, the Fairview Township Police Department said Troup sold heroin to his neighbor, Dustin Baublitz.

Police said they responded to Baublitz’s home in Fairview Township at 5:22 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2018, for a possible cardiac arrest. His mother, Debra, found her son unresponsive and not breathing on the kitchen floor, the complaint said.

Police said a hypodermic needle and a cellphone were found in the pocket of Baublitz’s shorts. Baublitz was pronounced dead at the scene, and the York County Coroner’s Office later determined his cause of death to be from mixed substance toxicity.

