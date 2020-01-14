Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Pennsylvania has hundreds of Megan's Law offenders who are considered non-compliant with the state's requirement to register their address.

The state’s Megan's Law website lists 561 offenders overall, including some in York County.

Non-compliant offenders are defined as those who fail to report any registration to the Pennsylvania State Police, as required by law.

Offenders include those who have failed to appear at an approved registration/verification site during their required reporting period, as well as an offender who has failed to report leaving or establishing new residence, losing or gaining employment or entering or leaving school, according to the Megan’s Law website.

A full-list of the state’s non-compliant offenders can be found here, along with their photographs.

