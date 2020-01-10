York City Police are seeking to identify a man who was waving a gun in the 100 block of West College Avenue Thursday afternoon. (Photo: York City Police)

York City Police are seeking to identify a man who was waving a gun in the 100 block of West College Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:38 p.m. and said the man had left prior to their arrival.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

