A Chanceford Township woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after she didn't seek medical treatment for a 6-year-old who had suffered second-degree burns, according to a police criminal complaint.

Stacy Michelle Waltermeyer, 43, was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 8, before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel. She was released on nonmonetary bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.

According to the complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 13 Waltermeyer was asleep in her house in the 800 block of Dellinger School Road. Two juveniles, ages 6 and 14, were outside burning garbage in a fire pit.

An aerosol can exploded in the pit and shot in the air. The item struck the 6-year-old in the right leg and caught his pants on fire, the complaint said.

The 14-year-old helped the child extinguish the fire on his pants, but the younger boy sustained several burns to the lower portion of his right leg.

The children woke Waltermeyer up and told her what happened. She looked at the burns and told the boy he needed to go to the hospital. Later, she decided not to take the child to the hospital and opted to monitor the burns, the complaint said.

Three days later, the child attended school and went to the nurse because he was experiencing discomfort with the burns, The school nurse evaluated the child and sent him home.

The nurse then contacted Waltermeyer and told her the child needed to go to the hospital for further medical treatment. The child was evaluated at York Hospital Oct. 16 and was determined to have suffered second-degree burns.

The child was transferred to the Lehigh Valley Health Network burn center for advanced treatment and remained there for several days of in-patient care, the complaint said.

Police said they recovered a pair of children’s sweatpants from the house that were burned on the right leg and an aerosol can of hairspray that was split open.

