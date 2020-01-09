Jose Diego (Photo: Courtesy photo)

A man accused of sexually abusing two children over an eight-year period in York and Lancaster counties was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Texas.

Jose. D. Diego, 54, is facing 16 counts of sexual abuse and will be extradited back to the Lancaster County Prison, Susquehanna Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday, Jan 8.

Officers said the abuse occurred in Wrightsville Borough in York County and in Mount Joy Borough and Marietta Borough in Lancaster County while the children were in his care from 1997 to 2007.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Susquehanna Regional criminal investigator L. Jeffrey Sosnoski at 717-426-1164.

More: Police: Guns, accessories worth more than $5K stolen in Shrewsbury Township

More: Police: Accused York child rapist and his mother intimidated alleged victim

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/09/report-accused-york-county-child-abuser-captured-texas/4418008002/