A Hanover man was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of child rape before Magisterial District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

Jose J. Moreno, 42, of 39 Centennial Drive, also was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13, all felonies, and indecent assault of a person less than 16, a misdemeanor.

Moreno was released on $2,500 unsecured bond and faces a preliminary hearing on Jan.23, according to online court records.

Hanover Borough Police said in a criminal complaint the victim came to the station Oct. 8 to report being sexually assaulted. She said she was 11 when the abuse started and Moreno was around 30.

She said she performed oral sex on him two or three times a week and it continued until she was 13, the complaint said.

The victim said Moreno’s wife found out about their sexual encounters. Moreno's wife told the victim if she told anyone, she would call immigration on the victim's parents, who were not legal citizens at the time, police allege.

According to the complaint, the victim feared losing her parents and did not report the abuse to law enforcement authorities until October 2019.

Moreno admitted to police that he kissed the victim, but said it wasn’t anything sexual. Moreno’s wife denied knowing her husband had an extra-marital affair and denied ever seeing them have any contact.

She also denied ever threatening to call immigration officials about the victim’s parents, the complaint said.

